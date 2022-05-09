The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 2:14 a.m. May 8 at 1701 W. Evergreen, an unknown vehicle struck a parked semi owned by Lessee Real Trucking, Broadview.
- At 5:09 a.m. May 9 at 405 S. Henrietta, a semi driven by Eddie L. Jenkins, 40, Harris, TX, attempted to enter a parking lot and struck an overhead barricade with the tractor, which then lodged between the tractor and trailer. The barricade, owned by Sacred Heart Church, sustained damage during the incident.
- At 9:53 a.m. May 9 east of the intersection of Fayette and Mulberry, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Stephanie Johnson, St. Peter
- At 5:45 a.m. April 27 at 1410 E. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Thomas E. Repking, 52, Teutopolis, struck a deer.
- At 4:45 p.m. May 4 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Samantha L. Hager, 24, Herrick, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Hope E. Koester, 56, Effingham. Koester sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
- At 11 a.m. May 5 at 905 Medical Park Drive, a truck driven by Thomas M. Oleson, 51, Mason, struck and damaged an awning owned by Crossroads Cancer Center, Effingham.
- At 3:58 p.m. May 5 south of the intersection of Willow and Wabash, a vehicle driven by Ben A. Wente, 21, Teutopolis, rear-ended an Effingham CUSD Unit 40 school bus driven by Cynthia L. Mapes, 63, Effingham. The school bus was transporting school children at the time of the incident, but no injuries were reported by any of the involved parties or school children.
- Mindy L. Pinkerton, 32, Effingham, was cited May 2 for Criminal Trespass to Real Property.
- Christina J. Sparling, 35, Mason, was cited May 5 for Retail Theft.
- Mamielee H. Dunn, 36, Effingham, was cited May 7 for Retail Theft.
