Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Jeffery J. Myers, 29, Effingham, May 8 on charges of burglary and theft. Myers was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Bryan E. Potts, 46, Newton, May 8 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Potts was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Ashley Vandiver, 33, Coffeen, May 9 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license revoked. Vandiver was given notice to appear and released.
