Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- James A. Fizer, 38, Edgewood, began serving April 29 a 24-hour sentence on a Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Effingham city police arrested Isidro Ixtepan, 32, Effingham, April 29 on charge of domestic battery. Ixtepan was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Anthony W. White, 55, Edgewood, April 30 on an Effingham County warrant for aggravated fleeing or eluding a peace officer and driving while license revoked. White was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Merl E. Moulton Jr., 40, Effingham, April 30 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of domestic battery with prior and driving while license revoked. Mounton Jr. posted $5,075 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Mario A. Reardon, 44, Atwood, April 30 on charge of retail theft. Reardon was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Ronald L. Condron, 56, Effingham, April 30 on charge of driving under the influence and operating a motor vehicle with no driver's license. Condron was given notice to appear and released.
- Altamont police arrested Trevor A. Trammell, 24, Mansfield, Ohio, April 30 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Trammell was given notice to appear and released.
