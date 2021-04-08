Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Travis A. Durbin, 24, Effingham, April 6 on charges of violating an order of protection, possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Durbin was in custody at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Reese M. Pierce, 37, Effingham, April 6 on charges of aggravated domestic battery, resisting and aggravated assault. Pierce posted $1,000 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Daniel W. Hoyer, 34, Effingham, April 6 on three counts of theft under $500. Hoyer was in custody at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Stephanie N. Dulaney, 32, Effingham, April 7 on Cumberland County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of bad checks. Dulaney posted $175 and was released.
- U.S. Marshal of Southern District detained Ricky A. Matlock, 65, Edgewood, April 7 on charge of possession with intent to distribute meth.
- Effingham city police arrested Trenton A. Niemeyer, 36, Effingham, April 7 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of contempt. Niemeyer posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Amber A. Willenborg, 49, Clay City, April 8 on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and improper display of registration. Willenborg was given notice to appear and released.
