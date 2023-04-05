Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Robert J. Beckler, 53, Effingham, April 4 on two counts of disorderly conduct.
- Effingham city police arrested Brittani M. Workman, 31, Flora, April 4 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, bringing contraband into a penal institution, obstructing justice and driving while license revoked.
- Effingham city police arrested Torey A. Lancaster, 31, McClain, April 4 on charges of obstructing identification and obstructing justice.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Micah A. Veech, 48, Neoga, April 5 on charges of unlawful restraint and reckless conduct causing bodily harm.
