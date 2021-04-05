The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 11:23 a.m. April 4 west of the intersection of Fayette and Henrietta, a vehicle driven by James A. Miller, 55, Teutopolis, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Thelma A. Bradford, 67, Altamont.
- Sheryl R. Jones, 46, Stewardson, was cited April 2 for driving while license suspended.
- Vayda L. Gabel, 18, Effingham, was cited April 3 for no valid driver’s license.
- William H. Florida, 48, Effingham, was cited April 3 for driving while license suspended.
- Robert A. Barnick, 66, Teutopolis, was cited April 4 for speeding more than 40 mph over the limit.
- Diane J. Arnold, 56, Hillsboro, was cited April 4 for disobeying traffic control device.
- Robert E. Lowrance, 19, Teutopolis, was cited April 4 for violation of classification – no motorcycle classification, no registration, improper lighting, operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Marcus W. Pocrnich, 21, Effingham, was cited April 4 for driving while license revoked.
- Dakota A.W. Binder, 23, Effingham, was cited April 5 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Cody L. Laue, 27, Beecher City, was cited March 27 for retail theft.
- James H. Curry, 38, Enid, OK, was cited April 5 for driving while license suspended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.