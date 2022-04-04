The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 7:10 p.m. March 30 at 1412 W. Fayette, a Marshall CUSD C2 school bus driven by William L. Martin, 54, Marshall, backed into and damaged a support beam for Motel 6.
- At 2:42 p.m. April 1 at the intersection of Keller and Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Janice B. Case, 80, Effingham, collided with a vehicle driven by Glenn L. Morse, 65, Apple Valley, MN.
- At 4:47 p.m. March 31 at the intersection of Temple and Main, a vehicle driven by Audrey A. Arthur, 18, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Tanner M. Bowers, 27, Strasburg.
- At 11:10 p.m. April 2 at 510 W. Clinton, a vehicle driven by Aaron J. Doedtman, 45, Watson, lost control, left the roadway, and struck and damaged a fence owned by Clitaus Burry, Effingham. Doedtman was ticketed for Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Property Damage and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle. Doedtman was also charged on April 4 with violation of bail bond. Doedtman was in jail at last check.
- At 12:34 p.m. April 3 at the intersection of 4th and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Gerard J. Cartier, 37, Effingham, turned into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by William E. Robb, 39, Sumner. Cartier was ticketed for Failure to Yield.
- At 3 p.m. April 3 at 759 E. Rickelman, a vehicle driven by Kenneth A. Brown, 67, Effingham, sideswiped a semi driven by Marven F. Saqaah, 25, Clinton Township, MI.
- At 6:57 a.m. April 4 at the intersection of Fayette and Henrietta. a vehicle driven by Allen D. Kuhns, 67, Edgewood, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Shannon M. Hinkle, 58, Teutopolis.
- Jordan J. Torres, 19, Shumway, was cited April 1 for No Valid Driver’s License and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- Judy M. Brummerstedt, 63, Effingham, was cited April 3 for Criminal Trespass to Real Property.
Joshua R. Keck, 34, Neoga, was cited March 31 for Driving While License Revoked.
Brandon J. Hess, 37, Decatur, was cited March 31 for Criminal Trespass to Real Property.
Tia J. Piotrowski, 26, Ossian, IN, was cited March 31 for Criminal Trespass to Real Property
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.