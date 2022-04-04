Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Amber N. Burry, 38, Effingham, April 3 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of bad checks. Burry was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Hunter D. Gregory, 23, Louisville, April 3 on Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of domestic battery. Gregory was in jail at last check.
- Altamont police arrested Lyndsey L. Walk, 39, Altamont, April 3 on Shelby County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Walk posted $575 and was released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Frank A. Rizo, 26, Mason, April 4 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding. Rizo was given notice to appear and released.
- Adam M. Schlanser, 35, Effingham, began serving April 4 a 24-hour sentence on a Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Effingham city police arrested Kerry J. Kline, 35, Effingham, April 4 on St. Charles, Missouri, County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of controlled substance. Kline was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested John D. Burcham, 39, Neoga, April 4 on Effingham County warrant for driving under the influence of drugs. Burcham was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Colton J. Evans, 22, St. Elmo, April 4 on Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of burglary. Evans posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Jacob M. McDevitt, 31, Effingham, April 4 on Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving on a revoked license. McDevitt was given notice to appear and released.
