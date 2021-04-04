Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Sean M. Polacek, 42, Centralia, April 2 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and driving while license suspended. Polacek was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Jane R. Austin, 55, Effingham, April 2 on charge of unlawful restraint. Austin was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Joshua S. Travis, 18, Newton, April 2 on an Effingham County original warrant for possession of a weapon by a felon and burglary. Travis posted $2,500 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Aroosa Shah, 23, Effingham, April 2 on charge of domestic battery and aggravated battery. Shah was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Steven A. Giesler, 45, Shumway, April 2 on charge of domestic battery. Giesler posted $750 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jacinda C. Florida, 21, Shumway, April 2 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Florida was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Austin G. Miller, 27, Teutopolis, April 3 on charge of burglary. Miller was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Nathan B. Foor, 44, Tower Hill, April 3 on charge of domestic battery. Foor was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Thomas P. Shelton, 46, Effingham, April 3 on an Effingham County original warrant for domestic battery. Shelton posted $1,000 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Kristen A. Wagy, 39, Effingham, April 3 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of delivery of less than 5 grams of meth. Wagy was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joshua D. Mayberry, 28, Effingham, on charge of driving while license suspended. Mayberry was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Eric James, 58, Effingham, April 3 on charge of disorderly conduct. James was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Rachel L. Worman, 25, Effingham, April 3 on a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of a controlled substance. Worman was taken Fayette County.
