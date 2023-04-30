Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Rachell M. Brock, 40, Effingham, April 28 on Henry County, Missouri, warrant for stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft or aircraft.
- Effingham city police arrested Ray W. Pruett, 40, Effingham, April 28 on Henry County, Missouri, warrant for stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft or aircraft.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Dalton R. Ard, 26, Effingham, April 28 on Effingham County warrant for petition to revoke probation for aggravated domestic battery.
- Kaleb A.J. Godert, 22, Effingham, began serving on April 28 a 24-hour sentence on Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Andrew M. Wilkins, 21, Edgewood, April 29 on charge of driving while license revoked.
- Effingham city police arrested Scott J. Clark, 33, Effingham, April 29 on charges of battery and resisting a peace officer.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Amy K. Goeckner, 53, Effingham, April 29 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
