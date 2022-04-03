Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Gary E. Courtney, 43, Chicago Heights, April 1 on Effingham County warrant for receiving, possessing or selling a stolen vehicle. Courtney was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Dustin A. Hall, 40, Effingham, April 1 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and Douglas County warrant attachment for contempt. Hall posted bond on both warrants and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Nathan L. Willis, 40, Brownstown, April 1 on charge of possession of between 15 and 100 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of ammunition by a felon and possession of stolen property. Willis was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Kevin D. Malone, 60, Effingham, April 1 on two counts of aggravated battery. Malone was in jail at last check.
- Taylor K. Nathan, 28, Effingham, began serving April 2 a 24-hour sentence on a Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- James A. Fizer, 37, Edgewood, began serving April 2 a 24-hour sentence on a Mental Health Court sanction.
- Illinois State Police arrested Yue Zhang, 32, Flushing, New York, April 2 on charges of possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver, possession of controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, cannabis trafficking more than 5,000 grams. Zhang was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Erin T. Hannagan, 20, Effingham, April 2 on Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of retail theft of display merchandise less than $300. Hannagan was given notice to appear and released.
- Bonnie A. Swofford, 41, Effingham, began serving April 2 a 24-hour sentence on a Mental Health Court sanction.
