Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Michael A. Duzan, 45, Marshall, April 26 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal trespass to residence with person present. Duzan was released for time served.
- Illinois State Police arrested Anthony Giustino, 23, Humboldt, Tennessee, April 27 on charges of driving under the influence and speeding. Giustino was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Mark C. Barnes, 54, Mason, April 27 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of between 5 and 15 grams of meth. Barnes was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Scott A. Williams, 49, Toledo, April 27 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of burglary and Shelby County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of burglary. Williams was in jail at last check.
