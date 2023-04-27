Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Illinois State Police arrested Levi C. Krantz, 32, Farina, April 26 on charges of driving while license suspended, operation of a uninsured motor vehicle, speeding 26-35 miles per hour over the limit, possession of between 30 and 100 grams of cannabis, possession of adult-use cannabis in motor vehicle outside appropriate container by a driver.
- Effingham city police arrested Shane M. Hall, 41, Effingham, April 26 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal damage to property between $500 and $10,000 and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
