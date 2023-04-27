Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.