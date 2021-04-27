Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested John T. Henderson, 39, Effingham, April 25 on charge of violating an order of protection. Henderson posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Edwin Tappan, 30, Watson, April 26 on charge of domestic battery. Tappan posted $500 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Charles Yoder, 59, Effingham, April 26 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of delivering less than 5 grams of meth, Effingham County warrant for aggravated battery, resisting or obstructing a peace officer, possession of hypodermic needle and possession of meth. Yoder was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Elizabeth M. Russell, 31, Effingham, April 26 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of bad check/obtaining control of property. Russell was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Lacie D. Hayes, 30, Marshall, April 26 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hayes was given notice to appear and released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.