- Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Matthew D. Gordon, 31, Effingham, April 24 on charge of aggravated domestic battery. Gordon was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Alyssia R. Lee, 22, Mount Pleasant, Iowa, April 25 on charges of forgery, possession of meth, obstruction of justice, Ottumwa, Iowa, warrant for two counts of forgery, Ottumwa, Iowa, warrant for two counts of theft. Lee was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Brayden C. Freeman, 23, Mount Pleasant, Iowa, on charges of possession of firearm by a felon, possession of meth, forgery, Iowa Department of Corrections warrant for parole violation. Freeman was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jacob X. Rigdon, 27, Effingham, April 25 on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle. Rigdon was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Steven J. Godfrey, 26, Effingham, April 25 on charges of aggravated domestic battery (strangulation), possession of a controlled substance, criminal damage to vehicle, criminal damage to property. Godfrey was in jail at last check.
