The Effingham Police Department reported the following incident. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.

  • Nicholas T. Hastings, 19, Effingham, was cited April 19 for No Valid Driver’s License and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

  • Cory M. Kalber, 37, Effingham, was cited April 22 for Retail Theft.

  • Brenden T. Barger, 24, Watson, was cited April 22 for No Valid Driver’s License.

  • Michael D. Munsell, 49, Effingham, was cited April 23 for Criminal Trespass to Real Property.

  • Robert E. Bone, 28, Effingham, was cited April 24 for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

  • Jesse J. Boggs, 44, Effingham, was cited April 24 for Defective Windshield and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
  • Reanna A. Stewart, 31, Newton, was cited April 24 for Endangering the Life/Health of a Child, Reckless Driving, Retail Theft and Failure to Secure Child in Appropriate Restraint System.

