The Effingham Police Department reported the following incident. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- Nicholas T. Hastings, 19, Effingham, was cited April 19 for No Valid Driver’s License and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
Cory M. Kalber, 37, Effingham, was cited April 22 for Retail Theft.
Brenden T. Barger, 24, Watson, was cited April 22 for No Valid Driver’s License.
Michael D. Munsell, 49, Effingham, was cited April 23 for Criminal Trespass to Real Property.
Robert E. Bone, 28, Effingham, was cited April 24 for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- Jesse J. Boggs, 44, Effingham, was cited April 24 for Defective Windshield and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- Reanna A. Stewart, 31, Newton, was cited April 24 for Endangering the Life/Health of a Child, Reckless Driving, Retail Theft and Failure to Secure Child in Appropriate Restraint System.
