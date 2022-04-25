Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Kennie T. Tuttle, 43, Beecher City, April 22 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of hypodermic needle and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Tuttle was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Eva M. Etchison, 40, Edgewood, April 24 on Effingham County warrant for meth and obstructing justice. Etchison was given notice to appear and released.
- Altamont police arrested Blake E. Willis, 24, Altamont, April 24 on charges of domestic battery, violation of an order of protection and threatening a public official. Willis was in jail at last check.
- Richard Evans, 27, Beecher City, began serving a five-day sentence on April 25 for driving under the influence of alcohol.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Osbaldo Fabian-Gabriel, 21, Effingham, April 25 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of aggravated driving under the influence/no driver's license. Fabian-Gabriel posted $1,075 and was released.
