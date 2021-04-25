Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kyrstie M. Roderick, 29, Effingham, April 23 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth and Shelby County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Roderick was given a notice to appear on both warrants and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Shannon Fanton, 35, Grand Junction, Colorado, April 23 on charge of criminal trespass to real property. Fanton was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Tucker O'Hara, 34, Effingham April 23 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of burglary without causing damage. O'Hara was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Lea Ann Duckwitz, 42, Brownstown, April 23 on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Duckwitz was given notice to appear and released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Justin D. Abbott, 32, Calhoun, Kentucky, April 24 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol, loud exhaust and no license plate light. Abbott was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jody L. Nosbich, 54, Effingham, April 24 on charge of possession of meth and possession of burglary tools. Nosbich was given notice to appear and released.
