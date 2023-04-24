Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joseph R. White, 18, Altamont, April 23 on charge of aggravated domestic battery.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tristan S. Durre, 26, Beecher City, April 23 on charges of criminal damage to property and assault.
- Effingham city police arrested Roddnie C. Deters, 22, Teutopolis, April 24 on charge of aggravated unlawful use of weapon.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Byron C. Medious, 40, Effingham, April 25 on charge of driving while license suspended.
