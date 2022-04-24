Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Tara B. Szarek, 30, Mason, April 22 on charge of criminal trespass to railroad property and aggravated assault to a peace officer. Szarek was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Ashley N. Schaufler, 25, Teutopolis, April 22 on Effingham County warrant for delivery of between 15 and 100 grams of meth. Schaufler was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Brandon E. Piotrowski, 48, Pevely, Missouri, April 22 on Fayette County warrant for failure to appear or pay on charge of driving without a license and new charges of possession of meth, driving while license revoked, possession of 2.5 grams or less of cannabis, driver required to wear seat belt, operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Piotrowski was given notice to appear on both warrant and new charges and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Candid N. Burdine, 41, Altamont, April 22 on Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft due to lost or mislaid property less than $500. Burdine posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Blake C. Stuckey, 23, Effingham, April 22 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage, leaving the scene of a property damage accident. Stuckey was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Jesse D. Horn, 26, St. Elmo, April 22 on charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Horn was given notice to appear and released.
- Jessica M. Loy, 31, Effingham, began serving April 23 a 24-hour sentence on a Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Bonnie A. Swofford, 41, Effingham, began serving April 23 a 24-hour sentence on a Problem-Solving Court sanction.
