Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Shawn M. Wolff, 48, Altamont, April 21 on charge of forgery and Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of issuing or delivering a forged document.
- Effingham city police arrested Craig X. Barnes, 59, Effingham, April 21 on charge of violation of order of protection.
- Effingham city police arrested Matthew A. Einhorn, 37, Effingham, April 22 on charge of aggravated assault.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Lennon M. Sempsrote, 19, Effingham, April 22 on Crawford County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of unlawful use of weapon and new charges of possession of meth, aggravated driving under the influence, reckless driving and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Effingham city police arrested Ronald E. Orsborn, 61, Effingham, April 23 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth.
