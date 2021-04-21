The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 6:56 a.m. April 18 south of the intersection of Temple and Mulberry, a vehicle driven by Diana L. Swanson, 34, Collinsville, struck a vehicle driven by Kelsie R. Walden, 25, Mode.
- At 2:02 p.m. April 16 at the intersection of Banker and Wabash, a vehicle driven by Clayton T. Florida, 19, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Nancy A. Garcia, 59, Dieterich. Florida was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
- Dakota A.W. Binder, 23, Effingham, was cited April 19 for improper lighting.
