Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Illinois State Police arrested Elizabeth A. Jett, 35, Decatur, April 20 on charge of possession of stolen vehicle. Jett was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Lael D.C. Zeigler, 35, Litchfield, April 20 on charges of attempt to receive, possess or sell stolen vehicle, driving while license suspended, obstructing identification, McLean County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of residential burglary, two counts burglary aiding, abetting or possession of a stolen vehicle, theft with intent to deceive less than $500, used forged credit or debit card, unlawful possession of credit/debit card. Zeigler was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jesse J. Boggs, 43, Effingham, April 20 on Beltrami County, Minnesota, warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of dangerous drugs. Boggs was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tricia K. Eby, 38, Potomac, April 20 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, improper lane usage and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Eby was given notice to appear and released.
