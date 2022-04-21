The Effingham Police Department reported the following incident. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 3:30 p.m. April 20 at the intersection of N. Keller and Avenue of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Kaylee M. Golden, 19, Newton, struck a vehicle driven by Kara R. Traxler, 34, Effingham.
- At 4:50 a.m. April 8 at 707 S. 3rd, a vehicle driven by Levi C. Gast, 39, Effingham, ran off the roadway, struck a ditch and drove through the yard of 801 S. 3rd. The vehicle then re-entered the roadway, continued off the road, struck a concrete retaining wall, and came to rest in the front yard of 707 S. 3rd. Gast was ticketed for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol with concentration of .08 or more, and Improper Lane Usage.
- At 11:59 a.m. April 13 100 feet west of the intersection of W. Grove and S. Maple, a vehicle driven by Kevin A. Wright, 43, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Regina L. Curry, 64, Effingham.
- At 1:08 p.m. April 13 at 345 Jaycee, a vehicle driven by Rayna D. Bissey, 56, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Kaitlin D. Sullivan, 29, Stephenville, TX.
- At 5:35 a.m. April 17 at the intersection of Route 33 and Marguerite, a vehicle driven by Nicholas J. Roley, 27, Beecher City, stuck a deer.
- Jesse D. Blain, 36, Effingham, was cited April 19 with Possession of Methamphetamine and Driving While License Revoked.
