Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Crystal C. Bueker, 25, Toledo, April 19 on and Effingham County warrant for possession of meth. Bueker was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Matthew D. Wallace, 35, Marshall, April 19 on an Edgar County warrant attachment for contempt. Wallace posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Phillip K. Hodges, 56, Effingham, April 19 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol concentration in blood or breath over .08, driving under the influence, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and driving while license revoked. Hodges was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Tara B. Szarek, 30, Mason, April 20 on charges of resisting a peace officer, Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of residential burglary, Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of resisting a peace officer and Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of resisting a peace officer. Szarek was transported to Fayette County.
- Effingham city police arrested Fay S. Oliver, 54, Effingham, April 20 on charge of domestic battery. Oliver posted $150 and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.