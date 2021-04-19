The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 2:31 a.m. April 10 at the intersection of Fayette and 5th, a vehicle driven by Aric A. Cornell, 41, Effingham, struck a semi driven by Paris L. Blake, 45, Cairo. Blake sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Cornell left the scene but later reported injuries. Cornell was ticketed for leaving the scene of an accident and failure to yield.
- At 9:04 a.m. April 19 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Joyce A. Heuerman, 78, Effingham, struck a semi driven by Robert A. Retzleff, 65, Ft. Atkinson, WI.
- Sikanderbir Singh, 26, Riverside, CA, was cited April 15 for failure to yield.
- Nicholas R. Griffith, 23, Effingham, was cited April 16 for disobeying traffic control device.
