Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Joshua S. Travis, 20, Newton, was sentenced in Effingham County Circuit Court on April 18 to 180 days in jail with day-for-day credit on charge of possession of a stolen firearm.
- Effingham city police arrested Ashley L. Ohlund, 32, address unknown, April 18. on Effingham County attachment for contempt, possession of meth, possession of controlled substance and obstructing justice by destroying evidence.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Stacey Beccue, 47, Altamont, April 18 on charge of defrauding drug and alcohol screening tests.
- Illinois State Police arrested Mason L. Phillips, 29, Livingston, Kentucky, April 19 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of hypodermic needle and possession of adult-use cannabis by a driver.
- Illinois State Police arrested Justin Hemmerling, 48, Livingston, Kentucky, April 19 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of hypodermic needle.
