Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Diandre D. Hunter, 24, Decatur, April 17 on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of adult-use cannabis in vehicle. Hunter was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Robert B. Steele, 34, Muskogee, Oklahoma, April 17 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Steele was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Erin E. Bertiaux, 41, Effingham, April 17 on an Effingham County warrant for possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Bertiaux posted $375 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Joshua R. Shirley, 33, Effingham, April 17, on charge of driving with suspended or revoked license. Shirley was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Tonda M. Griffith, 32, Effingham, April 18 on charge of domestic battery. Griffith posted $350 and was released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Scott D. Bennehoff, 53, Machansey Park, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, resisting peace officer, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, pedestrian under the influence and no driver’s license. Bennehoff was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested James W. Bowlin, 43, Altamont, April 19 on charges of violating an order of protection, criminal damage to property, residential burglary and theft less than $500. Bowlin was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Jesse W. Garza, 30, Iola, April 19 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Garza was given notice to appear and released.
