The Effingham Police Department reported the following incident. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 8:14 p.m. April 17 at the intersection of Avenue of Mid America and North Keller, an unknown vehicle struck a vehicle driven by Lisa L. Miller, 53, Effingham.
- At 4:21 a.m. April 16 100 feet east of the intersection of W. National and S. Outer Belt West, a vehicle driven by Cayla C. Jolly, 30, Mason, struck a deer.
- Heather R. Stengel, 48, Springfield, was cited April 16 for Driving While License Suspended and Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- Brian A. Bailey, 32, Griffin, GA, was cited April 16 for Improper Lane Usage and Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle
- Carol M. Heinemann, 79, El Cajon, CA, was cited April 17 for Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- Julie R. Ebeling, 44, Effingham, was cited April 17 for Possession of Less Than 10 Grams of Cannabis.
