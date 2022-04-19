Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Cheyenne M. Easley, 22, Altamont, April 17 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident. Easley posted $100 and valid driver's license and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Bradley R. Loy, 39, Effingham, April 17 on charges of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct. Loy was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Bryce A. Ruholl, 21, Teutopolis, April 17 on charges of possession of controlled substance, driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle with suspended registration, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of aggravated fleeing police over 21 miles per hour. Ruholl was given notice to appear on the Effingham charges, posted $575 on the Fayette County warrant and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Billy J. Cripe, 33, Altamont, April 17 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of controlled substance except A/D. Cripe posted $1,075 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kimberly S. Atkins, 44, Effingham, April 18 on charge of escape – failure to report. Atkins was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.