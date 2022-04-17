The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham County deputies arrested Zachary S. Durbin, 35, Edgewood, April 15 on a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of theft/unauthorized control of property between $500 and $10,000. Durbin posted $1,075 and was released.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Joseph E. Brumberlow, 38, Effingham, April 15 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of controlled substance except A/D. Brumberlow was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Amy S. Rauch, 39. Teutopolis, April 16 on charges of disorderly conduct, residential burglary and criminal trespass to real property. Rauch was in jail at last check.
• Effingham city police arrested Eloy X. Ixtepan, 28, Effingham, April 16 on a charge of pedestrian under the influence. Ixtepan was given a notice to appear in court and released.
• Altamont City Police arrested Virgil E. Strauch, 48, Beecher City, April 16 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Strauch was given a notice to appear and released.
