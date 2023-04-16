Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Dusty J.D. Wright, 20, Effingham, April 13 on charge of violation of order of protection and obstructing identification.
- Effingham city police arrested Matthew M. Rauch, 32, Effingham, April 14 on charges of retail theft, burglary to a building, possession of meth, unlawful possession of weapon by a felon and criminal trespassing.
- Ashley N. Schaufler, 25, Effingham, was sentenced to 48 hours in jail on April 14 on Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Zachary W. Buhler, 30, Effingham, was sentenced on April 14 to 48 hours in jail on charge of disorderly conduct.
- Effingham city police arrested Isaiah J. Robinson, 18, Effingham, April 15 on charge of disorderly conduct.
