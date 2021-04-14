The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 1 p.m. April 8 at the intersection of Jefferson and Merchant, a vehicle driven by Eileen R. Wall, 80, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Gayla S. Land, 60, Flora.
- At 1:05 p.m. April 10 at 1510 W. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Hunter M. Cripe, 18, Altamont, backed into a parked vehicle owned by Nathan Wilson, Noble. Cripe was ticketed for no liability insurance.
- At 10:17 a.m. April 11 at 1305 N. Keller, a vehicle driven by Brooke A. Hansen, 30, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Fawn R. Garcia, 41, Oblong.
- At 5:43 a.m. April 13 east of the intersection of Third and Technology, a vehicle driven by Joseph E. Florida, 70, Altamont, struck a deer.
- Mikayla Y. Hammonds, 25, Farina, was cited April 12 for no valid driver's license.
- Delphin P. Roketa, 60, Effingham, was cited April 12 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Nicholas R. Griffith, 23, Effingham, was cited April 13 for speeding.
- Dakota A. W. Binder, 23, Effingham, was cited April 12 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Elizabeth E. Tomko, 53, Robinson, was cited April 13 for retail theft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.