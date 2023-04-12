Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Ronald D. Potter, 43, Salem, April 11 on St. Clair County warrant for possession of meth.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tony G. Alford, 46, Columbus, Georgia, April 11 on charge of possession of weapon by a felon.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Billy J. Cripe, 34, Altamont, April 11 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of an amount of controlled substance and Bond County warrant for possession of controlled substance.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Shawna N. Mitchell, 33, Farina, April 11 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear or pay on charge of possession of controlled substance, Bond County warrant for unlawful possession of controlled substance and Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving under the influence.
- Effingham city police arrested Jeramy C. Hoffman, 47, Effingham, April 12 on charge of forgery.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Dustin W. Higgs, 28, Mason, April 12 on charges of domestic battery, aggravated domestic battery and criminal damage to property.
- Effingham city police arrested John N. Vanpelt, 26, Effingham, April 12 on an Effingham County original warrant for theft.
