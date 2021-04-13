Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Illinois State Police arrested Andrew W. Welter, 33, Effingham, April 12 on an Effingham County warrant for aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol causing death. Welter was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Dawn M. Carter, 22, Watson, April 12 on an Effingham County warrant for driving on a suspended license. Carter posted $425 and was released.
