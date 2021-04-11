Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joshua D. Mayberry, 28, Effingham, April 8 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of revoked or suspended license. Mayberry was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Daniel A. Barger, 44, Effingham, April 9 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Barger was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Joshua R. Lister, 41, Ingraham, April 9 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of hypodermic needle. Lister was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tyler J. Traxler, 23, Edgewood, April 9 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Traxler was given notice to appear and released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Chandra R. Reynolds, 38, Walters, Oklahoma, April 9 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, delivery or possession with intent to deliver less than 5 grams of meth, possession of hypodermic needle and possession of drug paraphernalia. Reynolds was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Jeremiah J. Jones, 37, Sterling, Oklahoma, April 10 on charge of possession of stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/vehicle/unloaded/ammo, possession of less than 5 grams of meth, delivery or possession with intent to deliver less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jones was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Sean A. Curtiss, 41, Effingham, April 10 on two counts of domestic battery. Curtiss was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Joshua A. Durre, 33, Effingham, April 10 on charge of residential burglary. Durre was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Heather M. Lindemann, 46, Effingham, April 10 on charges of obstructing justice, resisting a peace officer, Effingham County warrant for aggravated possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. Lindemann was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joshua M. Lister, 40, Beecher City, April 10 on charge of aggravated battery and aggravated assault. Lister was in jail at last check.
