The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 12:12 p.m. March 29 east of the intersection of Fayette and Mulberry, a semi driven by Jerry L. Simmons, 60, Taylorville, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Amy L. Klein, 34, Muncie, IN.
- At 11:30 p.m. March 30 at 2500 N. 3rd, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by PJ Trans Inc., Franklin Park.
March 26, 2021
- Kaleb A.J. Godert, 20, Effingham, was cited March 26 for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Kari M. Harris, 45, Effingham, was cited March 31 for expired registration.
- Jonathon A. Macias, 21, Effingham, was cited March 21 for domestic battery.
- Michael C. Mitchell, 58, De Soto, MO, was cited March 31 for battery.
- Robert D. Mallernee, 38, Toledo, was cited April 1 for no valid driver’s license.
