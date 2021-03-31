The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.

  • At 12:12 p.m. March 29 east of the intersection of Fayette and Mulberry, a semi driven by Jerry L. Simmons, 60, Taylorville, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Amy L. Klein, 34, Muncie, IN.
  • At 11:30 p.m. March 30 at 2500 N. 3rd, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by PJ Trans Inc., Franklin Park.

March 26, 2021

  • Kaleb A.J. Godert, 20, Effingham, was cited March 26 for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Kari M. Harris, 45, Effingham, was cited March 31 for expired registration.
  • Jonathon A. Macias, 21, Effingham, was cited March 21 for domestic battery.
  • Michael C. Mitchell, 58, De Soto, MO, was cited March 31 for battery.
  • Robert D. Mallernee, 38, Toledo, was cited April 1 for no valid driver’s license.

