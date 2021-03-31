Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested William H. Florida, 48, Effingham, March 30 on an Effingham County warrant for possession of a controlled substance except A/D and St. Clair County warrant for possession of meth. Florida was given notice to appear on the Effingham County warrant and posted $575 on the St. Clair County warrant.
- Effingham city police arrested Daniel M. Langham, 19, Effingham, March 30 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal trespass to land, Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of burglary, resisting or obstructing a peace officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Langham was given notice to appear on the Effingham County warrant and transported to Coles County.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Mitchell D. Tuttle, 22, Stewardson, March 30 on charge of criminal damage to government-supported property. Tuttle was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jesse L. Kollman, 20, St. Elmo, March 30 on charge of criminal damage to government-supported property. Kollman was in jail at last check.
- Rachael N. Bell, 35, Beecher City, reported March 31 to Effingham County Jail on mittimus to Illinois Department of Corrections for aggravated driving under the influence.
- Effingham city police arrested David W. Reed, 46, Effingham, March 31 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Reed was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Carl J.B. Cosner, 19, Flora, March 31 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Cosner was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Dylan C. Lawhead, 21, Effingham, March 31 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Lawhead was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Jonathan A. Macias, 21, Effingham, April 1 on charge of domestic battery. Macias was in jail at last check.
