Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Corey J. Fellows, 40, Effingham, March 8 on an Effingham County original warrant for criminal trespass to real property.
- Illinois State Police arrested Amber N. Burry, 39, Effingham, March 8 on Effingham County warrant for bad checks/obtaining control of property and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license.
- Effingham city police arrested Keyshawn D. O'Quinn, 27, Jackson, Michigan, March 8 on charge of disorderly conduct.
