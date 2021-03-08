The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 7:42 a.m. March 4 west of the intersection of Banker and Jaycee, a vehicle driven by Tony K. Jones, 64, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Shawn W. Myers, 32, Effingham.
- At 3:46 p.m. March 4 at the intersection of Henrietta and Jefferson, a vehicle driven by Benjamin R. Boone, 49, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Nancy K. Reed, 64, Effingham.
- At 8:54 a.m. March 6 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Bruce M. Niebrugge, 73, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Lori A. Johnson, 44, Newton.
- At 9:13 p.m. March 7 south of the intersection of Veterans and Hawthorne, a vehicle driven by Cody T. Koester, 27, Effingham, struck a deer.
- Dustin A. Hall, 39, Effingham, was cited March 8 for possession of methamphetamine.
- Casey D. Rauch, 29, Effingham, was cited March 3 for no valid registration.
- Donovan T.J. Godert, 21, Effingham, was cited March 5 for no front registration.
- Macheal M. Miller. 54, Shelbyville, was cited March 5 for speeding.
- Shelby L. McCormick, 25, Stewardson, was cited March 5 for speeding.
- Jennie E. Beaton, 30, Reading, MA, was cited March 5 for driving while license suspended and illegal transportation of alcohol.
- Gavin J. Huber, 18, Teutopolis, was cited March 5 for speeding 26-35 mph over the speed limit.
- William J. Blair, 19, Effingham, was cited March 6 for speeding.
- Michael K. Degand, 48, Newton, was cited March 6 for retail theft
- John D. Thomas, 61, Effingham, was cited March 7 for speeding.
- Jordan A. Kritz, 31, Effingham, was cited March 7 for disobeying traffic control device and no front registration.
- Elizabeth L. Watts, 29, Effingham, was cited March 7 for driving while license suspended.
