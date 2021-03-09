Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Jeremy Dean Pontious, 42, Effingham, March 8 on an Effingham County original warrant for felony driving while license revoked. Pontious was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Justin R. Kollman, 21, Effingham, March 8 on an Effingham County court sanction. Kollman was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jesse L. Kollman, 20, St. Elmo, March 8 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of receiving, possessing or selling a stolen vehicle. Kollman posted $1,575 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Paul E. Deree III, 41, Martinsville, Indiana, March 8 on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon and driving while license suspended. Deree III was given a notice to appear and released.
