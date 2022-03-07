The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 11:35 a.m. Feb. 28 east of the intersection of Wabash and Banker, a vehicle driven by Tracy L. Marten, 55, Altamont, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Sanchez V. Piquet, 30, Effingham.
- At 10:30 p.m. March 1 in the 2600 block of Willenborg, a semi driven by Joshua Valencia, 23, Tampa, FL, attempted to make a u-turn, left the roadway and damaged landscaping owned by Christine Turner, Effingham.
- At 11:30 p.m. March 1 at the intersection of Rickelman and Charlotte, a vehicle driven by Thaddeus R. Geagley, 32, Teutopolis, failed to stop at a stop sign, left the roadway and struck and damaged a fence owned by D and D Farm Inc., Effingham. Geagley was ticketed for Driving Under the Influence and Improper Lane Usage.
- At 7:24 p.m. March 4 west of the intersection of Jaycee and Four Seasons, a vehicle driven by Nathaniel J. Kraus, 18, Altamont, lost a tire. The tire then struck a vehicle driven by Kristi A. Stoddard, 47, Watson.
Lance A. Sunderland, 55, Jurupa Valley, CA, was cited March 4 for Improper U-Turn.
