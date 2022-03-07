Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Jorie B. Fulk, 30, Louisville, March 6 on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police, driving while license suspended, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper lighting and disobeying a stop sign. Fulk was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Matthew M. Rauch, 31, Effingham, March 7 on charges of two counts of retail theft and possession of hypodermic needle. Rauch was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Savannah L. Ellis, 29, Effingham, March 7 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal trespass to building. Ellis was in jail at last check.
- Elizabeth N. St. Cin, 26, Vandalia, began serving March 7 a sentence for retail theft of display merchandise less than $300.
- Illinois State Police arrested Chanell S. Mason, 33, St. Louis, March 7 on charges of aggravated unlawful use of weapon, attachment for aggravated unlawful use of weapon, driving while license revoked, improper use of registration or title, unlawful operation of motor vehicle registration plates covered, St. Louis warrant for two counts of unlawful use of weapon. Mason was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Daisy N. Hillis, 23, Effingham, March 7 on charges of possession of cannabis in motor vehicle outside of proper container, aggravated assault, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, criminal damage to government-supported property, reckless driving, aggravated fleeing and driving under the influence of drugs. Hillis was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Shawn R. Durbin, 34, Watson, March 7 on charges of possession of hypodermic needle, improper lane usage, resisting a peace officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Durbin was in jail at last check.
