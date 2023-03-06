Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Illinois State Police arrested Adam L. Delmore, 42, Carbondale, March 5 on Will County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of improper use of registration and new charges of speeding, no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Illinois State Police arrested Matthew Hensley, 47, Greenup, March 5 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Partrick S. Marble, 32, Shobonier, March 6 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal damage to property less than $300, Fayette County original warrant for theft of labor, services or property and Pinellas County, Florida, warrant for violation of recognizance bond on charge of carrying concealed firearm.
