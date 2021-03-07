Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Nicholas A. Berg, 38, Effingham, March 5 on charges of aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint. Berg was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Anthony T. Finke, 22, Murray, Kentucky, March 5 on an Effingham County warrant attachment for contempt. Finke was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Miranda S. Myers, 26, Toledo, March 6 on charge of possession of meth. Myers was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Richard L. Clarke, 54, Altamont, March 6 on a Jasper County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving on a revoked or suspended license. Clarke posted $325 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Christina L. Belisle, 39, Effingham, March 6 on charges of stalking and disorderly conduct. Belisle was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.