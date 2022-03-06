Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Chloe A. Reed, 27, Effingham, March 4 on a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of syringe in a penal institution. Reed posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Kody D. Lankford, 23, Effingham, March 4 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Lankford was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested David A. Ervin, 38, Dieterich, March 4 on charges of possession of stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Ervin was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Britt A. Young, 27, Effingham, March 4 on a charge of domestic battery. Young was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Skylor L. Lindemann, 30, Willow Hill, March 4 on Effingham County warrant for burglary. Lindemann posted $500 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Nevin R. Prince, 19, Effingham, March 4 on charge of possession of a stolen firearm. Prince was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Jorie B. Fulk, 30, Louisville, March 4 on charges of driving while license suspended, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and obstructing justice. Fulk was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Fern E. Hays, 54, Mason, March 5 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft over $300. Hays was given notice to appear and released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Julia A. Hermosillo, 45, Darien, March 5 on charges of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hermosillo was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Travis A. Durbin, 25, Effingham, March 5 on 24-hour court sanction.
