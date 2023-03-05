Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Brian Kirk, 34, Caseyville, March 3 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of hypodermic needle.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kayla Wesner, 25, Robinson, March 3 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of hypodermic needle.
- Effingham city police arrested Timothy Beccue, 43, Effingham, March 4 on charge of disorderly conduct.
- Effingham city police arrested Shannon Bergmann, 57, Effingham, March 4 on an Effingham County warrant attachment for contempt.
- Altamont police arrested Christian Font, 42, Brooklyn, New York, March 4 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
