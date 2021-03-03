The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 1:16 a.m. Feb. 23 a half mile south of the intersection of S. Willow and S. Pembroke, a vehicle driven by Kyla L. Zerrusen Johnson, 18, Dieterich, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Kylie M. Moats, 22, Noble.
- At 2:13 p.m. Feb. 26 at the intersection of N. 3rd and E. Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Ian E. Downer, 25, Deland, FL, struck a vehicle driven by Karen S. Blank-Ewell, 70, Effingham.
- At 3:37 p.m. Feb. 26 at the intersection of W. Evergreen and N. Keller, a vehicle driven by Craig S. Hemstreet, 62, Carbondale, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Jon L. Marshall, 30, Chicago.
- At 7:33 a.m. Feb. 27 at the intersection of S. 5th and W. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Jordan T. Springer, 26, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Justin R. Moore, 32, Effingham. Moore sustained injuries but refused treatment. Springer was ticketed for no driver’s license.
- At 2:08 p.m. Feb. 28 at the intersection of W. Evergreen and N. Keller, a vehicle driven by Macy P. Ludwig, 18, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Tammy L. Leonard, 50, Effingham.
- At 1:12 a.m. March 2 300 feet north of the intersection of N. Keller and Midtowne, a vehicle driven by Shawn D. Nowitzke, 48, Shumway, struck a deer.
- Cory M. Hagan, 28, Effingham, was cited March 2 for driving while license suspended.
- Elizabeth N. St. Cin was cited Feb. 26 for retail theft.
