Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Austin Parker, 19, Effingham, March 2 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of delivering between 5 and 15 grams of meth. Parker was in jail at last check.
- Altamont police arrested Keech Griffin, 46, Altamont, March 2 on charge of domestic battery. Griffin was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Dustin A. Hall, 39, Effingham, March 3 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Hall was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Mindy L. Pinkerton, 31, Effingham, March 3 on an in-state warrant. Pinkerton posted $100 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Brogan D. Hull, 21, Effingham, March 3 on charge of domestic battery. Hull posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Molly M. Miller, 32, Altamont, March 3 for contempt of court. Miller posted $500 and was released.
