The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 3:05 p.m. March 28 west of the intersection of Raney and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Ferrel R. Seaman, 92, Effingham, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Charles C. Lustig, 26, Effingham.
Joshua S. Koonce, 41, Wheeler, was cited March 30 for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- Nodia R. Miller, 18, Edgewood, was cited March 29 for driving while license suspended.
