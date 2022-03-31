The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.

  • At 3:05 p.m. March 28 west of the intersection of Raney and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Ferrel R. Seaman, 92, Effingham, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Charles C. Lustig, 26, Effingham.

  • Joshua S. Koonce, 41, Wheeler, was cited March 30 for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

  • Nodia R. Miller, 18, Edgewood, was cited March 29 for driving while license suspended.

